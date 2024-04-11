Menu
Special Menu
- Beef Noodles
Rice noodle soup with beef, meatball, and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, and fried garlic$20.00
- Duck Noodles
Rice noodle soup with duck leg and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, fried garlic$20.00
- Beef Khao Soi Nua
Northern Thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, and curry soup call "Khao soi" with beef, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, and lemon on the side$20.00
- Chicken Khao Soi Gai
Northern thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, curry soup call "Khao soi" with chicken, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, lemon on the side$20.00
- Khao Mu Daeng
Steamed rice with thin sliced red pork topped with sweet bean gravy sauce, boiled egg, sliced cucumbers, and sour sauce, soup on the side$20.00
- Nam Ngiao Rice Noodles
Traditional rice noodles from Northern Thailand pork cooked with red cotton flower (bombax ceiba l.) served with bean sprouts, sliced cabbage, green onion, cilantro, and pickled cabbage$20.00
- Khao Kha Mu
Steamed rice with thin sliced stewed pork leg, served with pickled cabbage, steamed vegetables, boiled egg, and sweet and sour sauce, soup on the side$20.00
- Khao Man Gai
Rice cooked with ginger, chicken oil sliced boiled chicken, cucumbers, hot sauce, and soup on the side$20.00
- Nam Prik Ong
Popular dish in Northern Thailand ground pork and tomato served with fresh and steamed vegetables, sticky rice, and pork rinds$20.00
- Fried BBQ Beef
BBQ beef fried, served with steamed cauliflower, broccoli, and boxchoy with Thai spicy sauce and sticky rice$20.00
Thai Food Express
Appetizers
- Angel Wings
Boneless chicken wings stuffed with ground chicken, clear noodles, and served with sweet and sour sauce$18.00
- Chicken Satays
Skewers of chicken grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce$12.00
- Pork Satays
Skewers of pork grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce$12.00
- Crispy Tofu
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce$8.00
- Crispy Rolls Veggie
Served with sweet and sour sauce$10.00
- Crispy Rolls Pork
Served with sweet and sour sauce$10.00
- Crispy Rolls Chicken
Served with sweet and sour sauce$10.00
- Fresh Veggie Rolls
Served with peanut sauce$10.00
- Fresh Veggie Rolls with Shrimp
Served with peanut sauce$14.00
- Fried Fish Cake
Served with cucumber, carrot, red onion, and sweet sauce$10.00
- Roti
Thai-style pancakes served with yellow curry$12.00
- Jumbo Chicken Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Pork Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Beef Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Shrimp Rolls
Fried marinated shrimp wrapped with rice paper skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce$12.00
- Sweet Spicy Wing
Chicken wings simmering in sweet chili and lime sauce$12.00
- Samosa
Ground chicken, potato, carrot, yellow onion, and green peas$10.00
- Lucky Wings
Lucky wings marinated and fried served with sweet and sour sauce$15.00
- Beef Satays$15.00
Stir Fried
- Ginger-Garlic Sauce
Baby corn, yellow onion, red bell, and mushroom in a mild simply - light sauce$17.00
- Pad Prik King Sauce
Crispy green beans and red bell pepper in tasty but not spicy$17.00
- Pad Ka Pow
Stir-fried with fresh garlic, green onion, bamboo shoots, yellow onion, green bean, and Thai basil sauce$17.00
- Pad Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant with bell peppers, onions, and fresh Thai basil$17.00
- Mixed Vegetables Pad Pak
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with fresh garlic sauce$17.00
- Pad Hi Ma Parn Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts, mushroom, onions, dried chili, green onions, red bell, broccoli, and baby corn in Nam Prik Pao sauce$17.00
- Basil Lamb
Lamb, green beans, onion, bell paper, and Thai basil hot & spicy$20.00
- Fried Rice
With egg, pea and carrot, onion, tomato, and green onion$17.00
- Spicy Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, bell peppers, onion, mixed veggies, and Thai basil$17.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, roasted cashew nuts, pea or carrot, raisins, and choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu with curry powder$17.00
- Pad Prew Warn Sweet and Sour
Pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber sautéed with sweet and sour gravy sauce$17.00
- Spinach and Mixed Vegetables Pra Ram
Homemade peanut sauce served on mixed vegetables$17.00
Side Order
- Steamed Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Small Peanut Sauce$3.00
- Large Peanut Sauce$5.00
Thai Fusion Food (Very Special)
- Green Curry Spaghetti$17.00
- Kao Soi Spaghetti$17.00
- Drunken Spaghetti$17.00
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$17.00
Noodles Plates
- Pad Thai
Small rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, and peanuts$17.00
- Pad Kee Mao Drunken Noodle
Fried flat rice noodle with egg, mixed vegetables bell pepper, and sweet basil in fresh garlic sauce$17.00
- Pad See-Ew
Fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot with garlic soybean sauce$17.00
- Lad Na Soup
Fried flat rice noodle, broccoli, carrots with clear soup, soybean sauce, and black pepper$17.00
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
- Som-tum Papaya Salad$14.00
- Yum Calamari Salad$20.00
- Yum Voon Sean
Seafood with clear noodle$20.00
- Larb Chicken
Ground chicken tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette$17.00
- Larb Pork
Ground pork tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette$17.00
- Larb Beef$19.00
Soup
- Potak Seafood Soup$22.00
- Tom Yum Prawns$20.00
- Tom Yum Chicken$17.00
- Tom Yum Tofu & Veg$17.00
- Wonton Soup$17.00
Coconut Milk Soup
- Tom Kha Seafood
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)$22.00
- Tom Kha Shrimp
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)$20.00
- Tom Kha Chicken
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)$17.00
- Tom Kha Tofu & Veg
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)$17.00
Curries
- Eggpant Red Curry
Served with fried eggplants and Thai basil$17.00
- Green Curry
Served with zucchini, green bean, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil$17.00
- Pineapple Red Curry
Served with pineapple, mushroom, baby corn and basil$17.00
- Panang Curry
Served with crispy green beans and Thai basil$17.00
- Red Curry
With Thai pumpkin, bamboo shoots, green beans, and Thai basil in red curry$17.00
- Yellow Curry
With mixed potato, carrot, and onions in a very mild yellow curry sauce$17.00
B.B.Q.
- B.B.Q Chicken
Grilled chicken with Thai herbs and spices, served with sweet and sour sauce, green salad and sticky rice$20.00
- B.B.Q Beef
Grilled beef with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice$20.00
- B.B.Q Pork
Grilled pork with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice$20.00
Fish Specials
- Panang Salmon
Fried salmon, with panang curry, napa cabbage, & basil$22.00
- Choo Chee Salmon
Fried salmon, with red curry with steamed vegetable & basil$22.00
- Whole Fish Sweet & Sour Sauce
Whole pompano fish fried with Thai-style garlic, sweet and sour sauce$30.00
Desserts
- Fried Banana and Coconut Ice Cream
With young coconut ice cream$12.00
- Mango Sticky Rice
Black sweet rice with fresh mango and coconut milk on top$12.00
- Fried Wrap Banana
Wrap banana fried with chocolate on top$12.00
- Layer Cake, Coconut
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious$3.00
- Layer Cake, Chocolate
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious$3.00
Beverages
Soft Drink
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- 7up$3.00
- Green Milk Tea$5.00
- Ginger Honey Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- San Pellegrino Mineral Water$4.00
- Thai Iced Tea with Milk$5.00
- Thai Iced Tea with Coconut Milk$5.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
With Boba
- Pink Milk + Boba$6.00
- Thai Iced Tea with Milk + Boba$6.00
- Thai Iced Tea with Green Milk + Boba$6.00