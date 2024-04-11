Thai Food Express - San Rafael
Special Menu
- Beef Noodles$20.00
Rice noodle soup with beef, meatball, and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, and fried garlic
- Duck Noodles$20.00
Rice noodle soup with duck leg and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, fried garlic
- Beef Khao Soi Nua$20.00
Northern Thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, and curry soup call "Khao soi" with beef, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, and lemon on the side
- Chicken Khao Soi Gai$20.00
Northern thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, curry soup call "Khao soi" with chicken, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, lemon on the side
- Khao Mu Daeng$20.00
Steamed rice with thin sliced red pork topped with sweet bean gravy sauce, boiled egg, sliced cucumbers, and sour sauce, soup on the side
- Nam Ngiao Rice Noodles$20.00
Traditional rice noodles from Northern Thailand pork cooked with red cotton flower (bombax ceiba l.) served with bean sprouts, sliced cabbage, green onion, cilantro, and pickled cabbage
- Khao Kha Mu$20.00
Steamed rice with thin sliced stewed pork leg, served with pickled cabbage, steamed vegetables, boiled egg, and sweet and sour sauce, soup on the side
- Khao Man Gai$20.00
Rice cooked with ginger, chicken oil sliced boiled chicken, cucumbers, hot sauce, and soup on the side
- Nam Prik Ong$20.00
Popular dish in Northern Thailand ground pork and tomato served with fresh and steamed vegetables, sticky rice, and pork rinds
- Fried BBQ Beef$20.00
BBQ beef fried, served with steamed cauliflower, broccoli, and boxchoy with Thai spicy sauce and sticky rice
Thai Food Express
Appetizers
- Angel Wings$18.00
Boneless chicken wings stuffed with ground chicken, clear noodles, and served with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Satays$12.00
Skewers of chicken grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce
- Pork Satays$12.00
Skewers of pork grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce
- Crispy Tofu$8.00
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Veggie$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Pork$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Chicken$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Veggie Rolls$10.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Fresh Veggie Rolls with Shrimp$14.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Fried Fish Cake$10.00
Served with cucumber, carrot, red onion, and sweet sauce
- Roti$12.00
Thai-style pancakes served with yellow curry
- Jumbo Chicken Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Pork Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Beef Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Shrimp Rolls$12.00
Fried marinated shrimp wrapped with rice paper skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Sweet Spicy Wing$12.00
Chicken wings simmering in sweet chili and lime sauce
- Samosa$10.00
Ground chicken, potato, carrot, yellow onion, and green peas
- Lucky Wings$15.00
Lucky wings marinated and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
- Beef Satays$15.00
Stir Fried
- Ginger-Garlic Sauce$17.00
Baby corn, yellow onion, red bell, and mushroom in a mild simply - light sauce
- Pad Prik King Sauce$17.00
Crispy green beans and red bell pepper in tasty but not spicy
- Pad Ka Pow$17.00
Stir-fried with fresh garlic, green onion, bamboo shoots, yellow onion, green bean, and Thai basil sauce
- Pad Eggplant$17.00
Stir-fried eggplant with bell peppers, onions, and fresh Thai basil
- Mixed Vegetables Pad Pak$17.00
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with fresh garlic sauce
- Pad Hi Ma Parn Cashew Nuts$17.00
Cashew nuts, mushroom, onions, dried chili, green onions, red bell, broccoli, and baby corn in Nam Prik Pao sauce
- Basil Lamb$20.00
Lamb, green beans, onion, bell paper, and Thai basil hot & spicy
- Fried Rice$17.00
With egg, pea and carrot, onion, tomato, and green onion
- Spicy Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, bell peppers, onion, mixed veggies, and Thai basil
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, roasted cashew nuts, pea or carrot, raisins, and choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu with curry powder
- Pad Prew Warn Sweet and Sour$17.00
Pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber sautéed with sweet and sour gravy sauce
- Spinach and Mixed Vegetables Pra Ram$17.00
Homemade peanut sauce served on mixed vegetables
Side Order
Thai Fusion Food (Very Special)
Noodles Plates
- Pad Thai$17.00
Small rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, and peanuts
- Pad Kee Mao Drunken Noodle$17.00
Fried flat rice noodle with egg, mixed vegetables bell pepper, and sweet basil in fresh garlic sauce
- Pad See-Ew$17.00
Fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot with garlic soybean sauce
- Lad Na Soup$17.00
Fried flat rice noodle, broccoli, carrots with clear soup, soybean sauce, and black pepper
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
- Som-tum Papaya Salad$14.00
- Yum Calamari Salad$20.00
- Yum Voon Sean$20.00
Seafood with clear noodle
- Larb Chicken$17.00
Ground chicken tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette
- Larb Pork$17.00
Ground pork tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette
- Larb Beef$19.00
Soup
Coconut Milk Soup
- Tom Kha Seafood$22.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Shrimp$20.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Chicken$17.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Tofu & Veg$17.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
Curries
- Eggpant Red Curry$17.00
Served with fried eggplants and Thai basil
- Green Curry$17.00
Served with zucchini, green bean, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil
- Pineapple Red Curry$17.00
Served with pineapple, mushroom, baby corn and basil
- Panang Curry$17.00
Served with crispy green beans and Thai basil
- Red Curry$17.00
With Thai pumpkin, bamboo shoots, green beans, and Thai basil in red curry
- Yellow Curry$17.00
With mixed potato, carrot, and onions in a very mild yellow curry sauce
Green Curry
Served with zucchini, green bean, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil
B.B.Q.
- B.B.Q Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken with Thai herbs and spices, served with sweet and sour sauce, green salad and sticky rice
- B.B.Q Beef$20.00
Grilled beef with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice
- B.B.Q Pork$20.00
Grilled pork with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice
Fish Specials
Desserts
- Fried Banana and Coconut Ice Cream$12.00
With young coconut ice cream
- Mango Sticky Rice$12.00
Black sweet rice with fresh mango and coconut milk on top
- Fried Wrap Banana$12.00
Wrap banana fried with chocolate on top
- Layer Cake, Coconut$3.00
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious
- Layer Cake, Chocolate$3.00
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious