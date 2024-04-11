Thai Food Express - San Rafael
Special Menu
- Beef Noodles$20.00
Rice noodle soup with beef, meatball, and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, and fried garlic
- Duck Noodles$20.00
Rice noodle soup with duck leg and bean sprouts topped with green onion and cilantro, fried garlic
- Beef Khao Soi Nua$20.00
Northern Thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, and curry soup call "Khao soi" with beef, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, and lemon on the side
- Chicken Khao Soi Gai$20.00
Northern thailand popular dish. Served with egg noodles, coconut milk, curry soup call "Khao soi" with chicken, chili, and pickle cabbage, shallots, lemon on the side
- Khao Mu Daeng$20.00
Steamed rice with thin sliced red pork topped with sweet bean gravy sauce, boiled egg, sliced cucumbers, and sour sauce, soup on the side
- Nam Ngiao Rice Noodles$20.00
Traditional rice noodles from Northern Thailand pork cooked with red cotton flower (bombax ceiba l.) served with bean sprouts, sliced cabbage, green onion, cilantro, and pickled cabbage
- Khao Kha Mu$20.00
Steamed rice with thin sliced stewed pork leg, served with pickled cabbage, steamed vegetables, boiled egg, and sweet and sour sauce, soup on the side
- Khao Man Gai$20.00
Rice cooked with ginger, chicken oil sliced boiled chicken, cucumbers, hot sauce, and soup on the side
- Nam Prik Ong$20.00
Popular dish in Northern Thailand ground pork and tomato served with fresh and steamed vegetables, sticky rice, and pork rinds
- Fried BBQ Beef$20.00
BBQ beef fried, served with steamed cauliflower, broccoli, and boxchoy with Thai spicy sauce and sticky rice
Thai Food Express
Appetizers
- Angel Wings$18.00
Boneless chicken wings stuffed with ground chicken, clear noodles, and served with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Satays$12.00
Skewers of chicken grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce
- Pork Satays$12.00
Skewers of pork grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber and red onion sweet sauce
- Crispy Tofu$8.00
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Veggie$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Pork$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rolls Chicken$10.00
Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Veggie Rolls$10.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Fresh Veggie Rolls with Shrimp$14.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Fried Fish Cake$10.00
Served with cucumber, carrot, red onion, and sweet sauce
- Roti$12.00
Thai-style pancakes served with yellow curry
- Jumbo Chicken Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Pork Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Jumbo Beef Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Shrimp Rolls$12.00
Fried marinated shrimp wrapped with rice paper skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Sweet Spicy Wing$12.00
Chicken wings simmering in sweet chili and lime sauce
- Samosa$10.00
Ground chicken, potato, carrot, yellow onion, and green peas
- Lucky Wings$15.00
Lucky wings marinated and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
- Beef Satays$15.00
Stir Fried
- Ginger-Garlic Sauce$17.00
Baby corn, yellow onion, red bell, and mushroom in a mild simply - light sauce
- Pad Prik King Sauce$17.00
Crispy green beans and red bell pepper in tasty but not spicy
- Pad Ka Pow$17.00
Stir-fried with fresh garlic, green onion, bamboo shoots, yellow onion, green bean, and Thai basil sauce
- Pad Eggplant$17.00
Stir-fried eggplant with bell peppers, onions, and fresh Thai basil
- Mixed Vegetables Pad Pak$17.00
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with fresh garlic sauce
- Pad Hi Ma Parn Cashew Nuts$17.00
Cashew nuts, mushroom, onions, dried chili, green onions, red bell, broccoli, and baby corn in Nam Prik Pao sauce
- Basil Lamb$20.00
Lamb, green beans, onion, bell paper, and Thai basil hot & spicy
- Fried Rice$17.00
With egg, pea and carrot, onion, tomato, and green onion
- Spicy Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, bell peppers, onion, mixed veggies, and Thai basil
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, roasted cashew nuts, pea or carrot, raisins, and choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu with curry powder
- Pad Prew Warn Sweet and Sour$17.00
Pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber sautéed with sweet and sour gravy sauce
- Spinach and Mixed Vegetables Pra Ram$17.00
Homemade peanut sauce served on mixed vegetables
Side Order
Thai Fusion Food (Very Special)
Noodles Plates
- Pad Thai$17.00
Small rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, and peanuts
- Pad Kee Mao Drunken Noodle$17.00
Fried flat rice noodle with egg, mixed vegetables bell pepper, and sweet basil in fresh garlic sauce
- Pad See-Ew$17.00
Fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot with garlic soybean sauce
- Lad Na Soup$17.00
Fried flat rice noodle, broccoli, carrots with clear soup, soybean sauce, and black pepper
Pad Kee Mao Drunken Noodle
Fried flat rice noodle with egg, mixed vegetables bell pepper, and sweet basil in fresh garlic sauce
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
- Som-tum Papaya Salad$14.00
- Yum Calamari Salad$20.00
- Yum Voon Sean$20.00
Seafood with clear noodle
- Larb Chicken$17.00
Ground chicken tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette
- Larb Pork$17.00
Ground pork tossed with mint leaves, cilantro, onions, roasted rice powder, and Thai lime vinaigrette
- Larb Beef$19.00
Soup
Coconut Milk Soup
- Tom Kha Seafood$22.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Shrimp$20.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Chicken$17.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
- Tom Kha Tofu & Veg$17.00
Mushroom, onion, green onion, and coconut milk soup cooked with nam prink pau (special chili sauce)
Curries
- Eggpant Red Curry$17.00
Served with fried eggplants and Thai basil
- Green Curry$17.00
Served with zucchini, green bean, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil
- Pineapple Red Curry$17.00
Served with pineapple, mushroom, baby corn and basil
- Panang Curry$17.00
Served with crispy green beans and Thai basil
- Red Curry$17.00
With Thai pumpkin, bamboo shoots, green beans, and Thai basil in red curry
- Yellow Curry$17.00
With mixed potato, carrot, and onions in a very mild yellow curry sauce
B.B.Q.
- B.B.Q Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken with Thai herbs and spices, served with sweet and sour sauce, green salad and sticky rice
- B.B.Q Beef$20.00
Grilled beef with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice
- B.B.Q Pork$20.00
Grilled pork with spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice
Fish Specials
Desserts
- Fried Banana and Coconut Ice Cream$12.00
With young coconut ice cream
- Mango Sticky Rice$12.00
Black sweet rice with fresh mango and coconut milk on top
- Fried Wrap Banana$12.00
Wrap banana fried with chocolate on top
- Layer Cake, Coconut$3.00
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious
- Layer Cake, Chocolate$3.00
Three-layer cake, white cream inside the cake, so delicious